RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new department and role are starting up for the N.C. State Lottery Commission in August.

Sterl Carpenter, a veteran of the gaming industry, is joining the commission to lead its newest sports betting program, according to Friday announcement from N.C. Education Lottery headquarters.

Carpenter will bring his 30 years of experience to the commission starting on Aug. 2.

“After an extensive search, we have selected an experienced professional to serve in the newly-created role of Deputy Executive Director of Gaming Compliance & Sports Betting,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery.

“Carpenter has experience in all aspects of regulations and licensing as well as compliance. We’re pleased to have someone with Carpenter’s experience and expertise leading this new gaming program in our state,” Michalko added.

Working for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for the past eight years, Carpenter served most recently as sports wagering operations manager and previously as regulatory compliance manager.

In this new role, the announcement said, Carpenter will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing a compliance framework for regulating sports betting activities.