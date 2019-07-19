NC educators, parents rally against new K-3 reading tool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents and educators from across North Carolina descended on Raleigh Friday to voice concerns about State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s choice of K-3 reading assessment program.

Speakers said they want officials to allow more time to consider other options before implementing the new tool they believe could cut down on one-on-one time between teachers and students in the classroom.

“We would rather that be the focus instead of just more testing or different testing. If you go to the doctor and you have a fever you don’t blame the thermometer,” said Suzanne Miller with North Carolina Families for School Testing Reform. “This is the same thing. You don’t blame the assessment for the results that we’re getting which is what we seem to be doing.”

There is also concern that Johnson has not been transparent throughout the contract award process.

The group, comprised of public school teachers and members of the North Carolina Assosciation of Educators, are calling on Attorney General Josh Stein to open an investigation, along with State Auditor Beth Wood.

Group members said they hope officials will allow for a one-year delay in implementing the new program. They also hope to speak directly with Johnson.

