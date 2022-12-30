GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a long-time resident dead.

Officers conducted a welfare check on Contentnea Street on Thursday afternoon, according to a Friday news release from Greenville police. The check was requested because family members couldn’t get in contact with a sibling.

Barbara Fennar, 79, was found dead in the home. Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, Greenville Police Department said.

“Ms. Fennar is a long-term resident of the neighborhood and well-known to members of the community,” the press release reads. “Detectives are in the very preliminary stages of their investigation and are seeking input from anyone that may have information about this case.”

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Walker at 252-329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.