NC elementary school grieves loss of boy and younger sister who died in crash

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Teachers at Chocowinity Primary School are grieving the loss of student Brayden Everette and his sister Kennisyn.

They said they won’t forget the smiling face of the third-grader that greeted them in the hallways.

Emily Davine teaches at Chocowinity Primary School. She said Brayden was her student last year.

“Anyone who knew Brayden knows how important his family was to him,” Davine said.

Two other teachers, Catrina Fisher and Mandy Taylor, said they also know the family.

They said they’re heartbroken after the Everettes were involved in a crash on Highway 33 on Dec. 14.

A second brother, Talon, and mom Linsey survived. Brayden and his young sister Kennisyn did not.

Davine says they were the ideal family.

“I remember when we went virtual in March, it wasn’t just Zooming with Brayden, it was Zooming with the whole squad. We had, you know sister, brother there,” Devine said.

Davine remembers Brayden loved telling her about his family. Davine also kept the journal the boy made her last year.

Davine wants the family to know that Brayden’s memory will live on. A GoFundMe page was set up shortly after the wreck, with neighbors donating to show the love they have for the family. It’s raised more than $50,000 so far.

To donate to the GoFundMe Page click here.

Davine said it’s the least they can do to remember Brayden, Kennysin and their amazing family.

“I think that Brayden loved his family so much, in honor of him, we need to come together to take care of his family in any way that we can,” Davine said.

The GoFundMe page also shows how Kennysin is making a difference after her passing. Her organs were donated to three other children, a priceless gift to others during this holiday season.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday Dece. 21, at Oakdale Cemetery for Brayden and Kennysin.