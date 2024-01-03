BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad principal made a court appearance after being charged with a sex crime.

Daniel Stephen McInnis, 43, was charged with felony statutory sex offense by the Burlington Police Department and given a $250,000 bond after a weeks-long investigation that was opened on Dec. 8, 2023.

The school district cooperated with the police department in this investigation, and McInnis was suspended from his position as principal of Eastlawn Elementary School shortly after the police began investigating.

McInnis had been working at Eastlawn since 2011 and was promoted to principal in 2012.

“We do extensive background checks on all of our employees, but there is no way to future check someone … When these allegations about any of our employees come to light, it is concerning,” said Les Atkins, a spokesperson for the Alamance Burlington School System.

During court, officials said that McInnis allegedly went into a classroom on Nov. 21, 2023, removed a 9-year-old student from class and took the child to a backroom. There, the principal allegedly made the student face the wall and sexually assaulted them. The child was then sent back to class.

About two weeks later, the Burlington Police Department told the Alamance Burlington School System they were investigating McInnis. The district put him on paid administrative leave immediately, and he was arrested a few weeks later on Dec. 29, 2023.

The public defender said in court that McInnis is a husband and father of three.

Tuesday was the first day back for students and staff and at EES, and there was extra support staff in the building.

“Our main focus right now is our students and our families … We have had support personal at the school today, and we want to make sure we are supporting our students in this time. A lot of them have had him as a principal for quite some time,” Atkins said.

“We are troubled by the recent allegations and arrest of an administrator at Eastlawn Elementary, Dan McInnis, for alleged misconduct. Protecting students is our utmost priority,” ABSS said in a statement they released after McInnis’s arrest.

The state asked for his bond to be set at $500,000, but the judge set it at $250,000 secured. McInnis faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

On Tuesday, the ABSS released the following updated statement: