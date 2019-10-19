NC elementary school teacher accused of putting student with disability in trash can

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A teacher with the Iredell-Statesville School District has been suspended with pay following accusations that she put a disabled student in a trash can, according to officials.

Robin Johnson is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person. Investigators say multiple children told a therapist that Johnson, a teacher assigned to the EC classroom at Cloverleaf Elementary School, picked them up and put them in a trash can or recycling bin during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years.

“The evidence gathered indicates on at least two occasions, Johnson placed a handicapped student into a trashcan,” the official release states.

Johnson has been employed with the district since 2008, officials said. She has served as a bus driver, receptionist, teacher’s assistant and teacher at NB Mills Elementary School, East Elementary School and Cloverleaf Elementary.

The district said Johnson was suspended with pay, pending an investigation, after they were made aware of the two charges by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

After Johnson’s arrest she was given a $20,000 bond. She is due in court on Nov. 4.

No further details about the investigation have been made public.

WBTV spoke with parents who have children in the Iredell-Statesville School District. They were disturbed to hear about the allegations.

Keshia Mack said she has two children who previously attended Cloverleaf Elementary. She said they had never had an issue with staff members at the school.

“It’s terrible. I cannot believe that because I always thought Cloverleaf was a really good school. I had no problems out of any of the teachers when my kids went there,” said Mack.

Another parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had heard about the troubling allegations at work Friday.

“I hope it’s not true, but if it is, I hope they get what they deserve,” said the parent.

