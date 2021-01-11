NC elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19

Wendy Fipps, 52, who passed away Jan. 8, spent almost 28 years teaching fourth graders at Edgewood Elementary in Whiteville, according to the school. (Source: Edgewood Elementary)

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A teacher who spent close to three decades at a Columbus County school died last week due to COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Wendy Fipps, 52, who passed away Jan. 8, spent almost 28 years teaching fourth graders at Edgewood Elementary in Whiteville, according to the school.

“If you met Wendy Fipps, you were graced with her beautiful smile,” the school said in a Facebook post. “If you spent even a moment with her, you enjoyed laughter. If you watched her teach, you experienced wonder. If you were lucky enough to have her as your teacher, you felt love, magic, and left her class smarter and stronger. If you were blessed enough to have her as a co-worker and friend, you experienced joy.

“We mourn the loss of Wendy Fipps, an extraordinary teacher and woman, who meant so much to us. She will live on in all of the students, co-workers, and families whom she touched.”

The North Carolina Association of Educators also released a statement about Fipps and her death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our members, Wendy Fipps, passed away from complication due to COVID-19. Wendy was a fourth grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary School in Whiteville (Columbus County). Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time.”

