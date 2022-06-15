RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elevators inside vacation cottages or similar short-term rentals in North Carolina would have to include life-saving space guards in legislation advancing in the state Senate.

The measure is a response to last summer’s death of a 7-year-old child at a vacation home on the northern Outer Banks.

Authorities say the Ohio boy became trapped between the elevator car and the elevator shaft.

The bill that cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday would require such elevators to meet safety standards designed to prevent a small child from becoming caught in the gap.

The bill also directs the state building code to require such standards in new construction.