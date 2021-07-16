NC Emergency Response Commission to talk Colonial Pipeline, COVID-19, hurricanes on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Emergency Response Commission will meet Friday to discuss a number of topics that could impact you and your family.

One of the major items on today’s agenda includes the Colonial Pipeline.

In May, a Russian cyber gang hacked the pipeline’s system, stopping fuel distribution up and down the east coast, including here in North Carolina.

At one point during the gas shortage, more than 80-percent of gas stations in Raleigh didn’t have any fuel, and around three-quarters of gas stations across the entire state were without gasoline.

The shortage led to long lines and in some cases, physical altercations between motorists at gas stations.

The commission will also discuss hurricane preparedness in the wake of Hurricane Elsa, which came through North Carolina as a tropical storm and spawned three confirmed tornadoes along the coast.

The commission will also talk about the rise in COVID-19 cases and the stagnation of vaccination rates in North Carolina.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be live-streamed here.