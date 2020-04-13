NC EMS crews create isolation tent for COVID-19 patients; 30 agencies across US now using design

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Emergency Services has a new invention at hand to protect them and their patients from COVID-19.

Staffer engineered what they call an isolation tent, made up of pipes and a plastic shield that is clipped on to a gurney. Paramedics can make holes through the shield if they need physical contact with the patient.

When responding to a call, paramedics will ask questions to determine if the patients have or were exposed to COVID-19.

“We’re going to ask those questions, of every single patient regardless of what their initial​ complaint is,” said Dave Grovdahl at Onslow County EMS. ​

The isolation tent will only be used if workers suspect the person may have the virus.

The devices takes less than five minutes to assemble. All 11 Onslow County EMS ambulances are equipped with the tools to create the isolation tent.

The plastic shield is thrown away after it’s used and the pipes are disinfected for re-use. ​​

“This is a game changer, this is something that we need to do, another step, another piece of the ​ puzzle,” said Grovdahl.

Emergency personnel say 30 ambulance services in the country have duplicated the invention and are now using it.

