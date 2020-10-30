NC environmental groups say Neuse River fish kill is the longest they’ve seen in decades

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Environmental groups said they’re seeing cases where dead and dying fish are popping up in our rivers and along our shores.

One of the most recent cases is in the Neuse River.

9OYS spoke with the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper who says she’s still getting reports every day about this fish kill.

They say people who enjoy waterways like the Neuse can be part of the solution.

This fish kill has gone on for five weeks, concerning environmental groups and people who live and use the river.

There is an overarching issue and Sound Rivers wants more done to protect these waterways.

They say if nothing is done, things will only get worse from here.

The North Carolina Department of Environment Quality confirms there are no toxic or harmful bacteria from the active algae bloom, but it’s still a problem.

The long duration of this fish kill is due to too many nutrients in the water. Experts say things like sewer spills and the poultry industry all play a part why this is happening.

“With the explosion of this poultry industry, we are now adding even more nutrients from this poultry waste. This fish kill is the river’s way of saying, ‘It’s too much, I’ve had enough, I cannot handle any more pollution,’” explains Katy Langley Hunt, the Lower Neuse Riverkeeper.

She hopes rain and cooler temperatures will help stop the algae bloom.

Sound Rivers is asking more people to report problems like this when they see them and speak out on this environmental issue.

You can sign up for the group’s action alert, which sends a letter to elected officials urging them to take action and help prevent and stop these fish kills.

Click here for the action alert.

