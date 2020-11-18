NC expanding pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 120 no-cost testing events are scheduled across the state of North Carolina ahead of Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 20-22, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is offering COVID-19 community testing events, including new locations in partnership with retailers to help citizens protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities as they prepare for the holiday.

In addition to existing testing events throughout the state, grocery stores in seven counties are offering. Those counties include Buncombe, Cumberland, Durham, Iredell, Johnston, Mecklenburg, and Union.

Select Carlie C’s IGA, Compare Foods, Food Lion, Ingles Markets, and Target will have walk-up and drive-thru testing. Testing will be conducted by C.W. Williams Community Health Center (in coordination with NC Community Health Center Association), OptumServe, and StarMed Urgent and Family Care, P.A.

For a full list of all testing event times and locations throughout the state, visit the No-Cost Community Testing Events page on the NCDHHS website. More locations are being added each day. Additional testing sites can be found at Find My Testing Place.

“We care about our customers and about the communities we serve,” said Emma Inman, Director of External Communications for Food Lion. “Along with NCDHHS, we want to encourage North Carolinians to get tested for COVID-19. It’s a simple thing to do before we see our friends, family, and loved ones this Thanksgiving to care for them and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 at the events. People without insurance are eligible for testing and identification documents are not required.

Children and adults may be tested, but a parent or legal guardian must be present with children and teens 17 or younger.