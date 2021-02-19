NC expected to get COVID-19 vaccine shipment next week after severe weather causes delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina health officials said Friday that treacherous weather across the country is continuing to impact delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccines destined to arrive in North Carolina on Tuesday and Wednesday were not shipped, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health of Human Services.

Those shipments are now scheduled to arrive sometime next week — between Monday and Wednesday. The vaccine doses for the following week are also expected to arrive at the same time, the news release said.

“These delays have caused vaccination appointments to be postponed or rescheduled,” officials said in the news release.

State officials said because of the lack of supply, health providers should “assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies.”

The news release said that people in Group 3, which is frontline essential workers, will begin vaccination on Feb. 24.

“Because supply is still very limited and the population of frontline essential workers is so large, North Carolina will begin with anyone working in child care or in PreK–12 schools starting on Feb. 24. North Carolina plans to move to additional frontline essential workers on March 10,” the news release said.

Southern U.S. cities have been slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days.

Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures have created a shortage of clean drinking water, forced the closure of the Memphis airport on Friday and left hospitals scrambling to maintain sanitary conditions.

Many people finally have electricity back after this week’s deadly winter weather blast overwhelmed the Texas electrical grid and left millions shivering for days.

Now 7 million Texans have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it. Most of the 161,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi, lost water service.