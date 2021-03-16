NC expecting more than 237,000 vaccine doses to be distributed in the next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials say they are expecting to receive 237,860 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to be further allocated to providers.

Allocations to federal programs are not included in this total, officials told CBS 17 in an email.

In addition, officials say the state was allotted 11,500 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These doses were allocated to counties that indicated that they had the capacity to host additional events to use the vaccine.

As supply becomes more available, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services anticipates additional Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the future.

NCDHHS officials tell CBS 17 that its goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible while supply of vaccine remains limited.