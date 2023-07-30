Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is peaking earlier than usual, and the flu might follow suit, the CDC warns. (Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Health experts are expecting a calmer RSV season this year compared to last season.

North Carolina saw a surge of the respiratory virus cases last year, with the virus’ season getting an early start last summer.

Dr. Nicholas Turner at Duke Health said he’s expecting trends to look closer to normal.

“I think a lot of us are anticipating that this fall or winter is going to look more like one of our typical seasons,” Turner said.

The CDC said the vaccine for older and immunocompromised adults should be available this fall and the FDA approved a drug for infants a few weeks ago.

Dr. Turner tells CBS 17 he’s already talking with patients about it.

“I’ve already been prepping my patients to anticipate the rollout. Of the vaccine this fall, try to prompt them for questions and get a feel for any concerns that they might have,” Turner said.

The CDC is expected to sign off this week on the RSV drug for infants.