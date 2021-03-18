NC extends tax filing and payment deadline to May 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolinians will have extra time to prepare their state taxes.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue announced Thursday that it will extend the April 15 tax filing and payment deadline to May 17 for individual tax income.

The delay comes after the Internal Revenue Service announced it would delay the federal tax deadline to May 17.

“In order for taxpayers to have more time to navigate the tax changes during this pandemic, North Carolina will mirror the IRS change as much as possible under current state law,” said Secretary Ronald G. Penny. “The Governor and the legislative leadership have indicated their willingness to work with us to address issues that will need law changes.”

Penalties will not be charged for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15 as long as they file and pay their tax before May 17, a press release said.