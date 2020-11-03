NC families desperate for warmth after 4th day without power following Tropical Storm Zeta

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four days after Tropical Storm Zeta hammered the Piedmont Triad, hundreds of families are still without electricity.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the following Triad counties are still reporting outages:

114 in Davidson County

758 in Forsyth County

78 in Guilford County

Duke Energy crews are working to repair snapped poles caused by downed trees from the tropical storm and damage caused by severe winds over the weekend.

In the Arcadia district, the Sambar family had been anxiously waiting for power to return. Asende Sambar said he and his nine family members had struggled to get warm throughout the chilly weekend and on Monday morning.

“Five children, we took them to my uncle’s house so they can keep warm because they are children. Some of them, they can get sick when it’s this cold. The others we keep them inside because some of them can keep warm with the blankets. That’s how we survived,” Sambar said.

Their neighbors, the Riveras, had a generator that helped them turn on essentials such as the refrigerator. However, by Monday morning, Jefferson Rivera was concerned with his inability to do schoolwork.

“It’s frustrating because I’m probably going to have a lot of overdue homework that I’m going to have to stay awake for some time,” the seventh-grader said.

Duke Energy crews hoped to have all the outages fixed by Monday evening, overnight.

Representatives warn that those who live in rural parts of the counties will see longer wait times for restoration.