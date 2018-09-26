NC families live on soccer field as sewage-filled waters cover homes, roads

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of WECT)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WECT) - Neighbors in a Hampstead-area community are continuing to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence as sewage-filled floodwaters cover roads and dozens of homes up to at least eight feet.

The Cross Creek community has transformed a neighborhood soccer field into a central location for donated resources, temporary living, and gathering.

"It's a refugee camp. Honestly. There are 70 families that have been displaced," said Robert Babson, a 14-year resident whose family cannot live in their home.

About 10 families are living on the soccer field in tents, campers, and cars. Other campers are parked in driveways throughout the area.

The neighborhood entrance is blocked by orange cones and all cars must stop at a temporary checkpoint. To deter looters, signs with pictures of guns read, "Do not enter. Residents only. Enforced & patrolled by armed guards."

Sarah Robles, who has lived on Oakmont Drive for about seven years, helped organize and distribute water, food, cleaning supplies, clothing and other donations on the soccer field, where neighbors are working in shifts.

"We came together as a neighborhood, and we rescued all our people," Robles said. "We took out boats, neighbors took out boats, and got people out of their houses, animals out of their houses."

There is a strong smell of human waste, dead animals, and sewage in the floodwaters. Residents wear full-body suits and masks for protection.

"It's disgusting," Babson said. "I was patrolling one night from looters, and a bloated deer came floating by me. It was the most unique smell in my life."

The northeast Cape Fear River has branches extending close to homes in Cross Creek, including one called Harrisons Creek, which is one source where floodwaters likely originated.

Along the neighborhood roads are countless fallen trees, at least 10 kayaks, and various debris.

Susan Parker, a Cross Creek resident of 17 years, was finally able to drive to her home on Tuesday afternoon.

"We've been going in with a kayak assessing the situation, seeing what it would take to get power really," she said.

Now she is allowing neighbors to use her kayaks.

Donations have poured in locally from churches, businesses, and organizations. Other donations have come as far as Texas and Florida.

If you want to help the Cross Creek neighborhood, residents said they have a need for construction supplies including plywood, crowbars, and other materials to help rebuild.

Organizations with resources can set up a tent on the soccer field to help on-site.

"It's a big family right now," Robles said.

