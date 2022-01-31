NC family calls for answers after deaf, nonverbal adopted son found dead at intersection

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point family is in search of justice for their loved one who police think was murdered. John Boone was found by police on Jan. 26 at the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Futrelle Drive. Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Boone’s family is now coming to terms with not only his death, but the fact that someone out there may have hurt him. Over the years, Boone had become well known and loved around High Point and Jamestown. Some people—including police—thought he didn’t have a permanent address because he was known to panhandle around the area.

His family set the record straight. They want people to know that he did have a home and a family that loved him.

John Boone was deaf and nonverbal. His family says he spent a lot of time outdoors and was known to ask strangers for money, but his family says he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Gary Gray, Boone’s adopted brother, says he can’t imagine why someone would hurt John.

“He wasn’t about to get into nothing nefarious on his own. That wasn’t in his nature,” Gray said.

Boone came from tragic beginnings. His adopted family says he lived with a cognitive disability and grew up in an abusive home. When he was 18, Gary’s mother, Diane Peguese, took John in as another son. John lived with her in her High Point home.

His new life had some hardships. Family says he developed a drug addiction in his 20s. They tried to help him overcome it.

“Because of some decisions the State of North Carolina made when they forced him to go live on his own, he developed a drug habit and that was the hardest thing,” Gray said.

Despite his addiction, the family says John was not violent or confrontational, which is why it’s so hard for them to understand why someone would kill him and leave his body on the side of the road.

“The pain of thinking that someone could actually harm him. It really brings my attitude toward our society down. Someone who’s not going to hurt you, can’t talk, he can’t speak, he can’t hear, what are you doing hurting him?” Gray said.

They say they had him move back home, but drugs kept him away from the house.

“Everybody knew John. As a brother, I would get upset when I would see him out asking for money or going places because if he really needed it, he could get it from us. But it’s hard to just give unlimited money to someone if they have substance abuse,” Gray said. “It was hard for us to spend the majority of his time out, when he had a nice comfortable environment right here.”

Now the family wants to know what happened to him. Police found his body not far from his mother’s house. He had just been seen in public and by family days earlier.

“Anything that John got into, somebody took advantage of John to get him into it if it wasn’t positive,” Gray said.

For this family, John’s death also highlights the need for more focus on mental health and substance abuse programs.

“Society needs to invest more time in the people who need help and invest more money. We can’t let budget restraints keep our government from not taking care of people with issues,” Gray said.

Police are still investigating John Boone’s death. They’ve started creating a timeline of his travels and interactions using witness statements and camera footage from local businesses. If anyone has information that could be helpful to police, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 887-7877.