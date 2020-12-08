NC family hit by rental home scam after eviction as COVID-19 causes business struggles

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a cruel scam that stings even worse this time of year.

A North Carolina family is out $800 after they thought they were getting the keys to their new rental home. Now, they have a little more than 24-hours to figure out where they’re going to live.

“It’s like we lost everything. We’re just going to have to regrow, rebuild and start all over through even more difficult times than normal,” said rental scam victim Bobbie Tucker.

Rebuilding is hard no matter when you’re forced to do so. It’s even worse in the middle of a pandemic with just days left until Christmas.

Bobbie and Brent Tucker own a nutrition business that’s been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We just opened up in September, so it been really tough, and then COIVD hit,” Brent said.

With two of their daughters struck by COVID and an eviction notice served at their home, they took to Craigslist to find a new place to live.

They found a High Point home on Chilton Way for what they thought was a reasonable price.

“Maybe we were catching a break, you know? So, we decide to do it,” Brent said.

The man from the listing who presented himself as “Dwayne Scott,” a real estate agent, told them the exact time the home would be open for them to walk through.

“We had a PayPal, a Gmail account, and then the cellphone number and then we did have a driver’s license number, but when they (High Point Police) looked it up, that was a fake,” Bobbie said.

They fell in love with the home. The Tuckers said the scammer sent them a rental application and asked them to make a PayPal deposit of $800. So, they did.

“The day before we were supposed to meet him to get the keys, we drive by the house it’s (the lock box) still on there. We called him and he said’ hey, why is the lock box still on?’”

They eventually called the number on the sign outside of the home and found out the home was still listed. The real estate company told them they had no clue about any payment received from the family.

Now, the Tuckers have until Wednesday to leave their current home, with no place else to go.

“Nothing definite or promising as of now. Looking at apartments. Hopefully, something will happen in the next 24-hours,” Bobbie said.

The High Point Police Department says this is the second family that fell for this scam at that particular location, and they are currently investigating

The Tuckers hope their experience stops others from experiencing the same pain

“I don’t want it to happen to somebody and I don’t want him to get away with it,” Brent said.

WGHP reached out to Main Street Renewal, the actual realty company listed as the property owners of the home the Tucker’s thought they were moving into, to see if they were aware someone was doing this at one of their properties, but have yet to hear back.