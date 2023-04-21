GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Ashley Hilderbrand says she’s gone through a range of emotions over the last two days: Among those, shock, sadness and fear.

“I sat in my bedroom last night even before I laid down with the lights out and windows closed as tight as they could be,” said Hilderbrand. “It’s scary.”

Thursday marked the second full day of a police manhunt searching for 24-year-old Robert Singletary as the suspect believed to have shot her and her family members. Singletary turned himself into authorities in Florida Thursday night, Gaston County Police said.

On Tuesday night while children were playing basketball and swinging on a swing set, a ball went into the yard of a home where Singletary was living. He yelled at the kids, which brought adults down to protect them. Six-year-old Kinsley White watched her father talk to Singletary.

“Daddy talked to him, and then he turned around and was walking home,” Kinsley described a day after the shooting. “And he just came back out with a gun. He started to shoot him.”

Gaston County Police have obtained warrants on Robert Louis Singletary for his involvement in the shooting of three people Tuesday.

Kinsley was hit in the face by gunfire and doctors pulled pieces of a bullet out of her cheek.

Her father, William White, was shot in the back and as of Thursday evening is still in the hospital listed in stable condition. The family says he has damage to one of his lungs and liver.

“They’ve got him on so many medications because he is in so much pain that he is in and out, sleep, wake, sleep, wake,” added Hilderbrand, White’s wife.

“I just hope my daddy was okay,” said Kinsley when asked about her dad Tuesday afternoon.

Everyone living on April Drive and Grier Street in southern Gaston County say they are on edge as they continue to wait for news from police of Singletary’s arrest.

Until then, Ashley Hilderbrand says she is looking for the good in midst of all the bad, like hearing her 6-year-old daughter talk to the doctor while in the emergency room.

“She told the doctor, she said. ‘Yeah, this is the first time I’ve ever been shot,’” Hilderbrand said. “I said baby I hope the last.”