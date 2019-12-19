NC family surprised with tons of gifts after losing dad just months earlier

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — For one Rockingham County family, the holidays will be bittersweet, but thanks to the team at 1075 KZL, Christmas is looking a little brighter.

In July, Camden Dillard — a husband, father and a man of great ambition — was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.

He was an administrator in the child nutrition department in the Rockingham County school system and a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he was enrolled in his last class to earn his Bachelor of Science degree.

Because of his illness, he was unable to complete his last class, so in September, his supervisor Erselle Young, Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell and UNCG conferred upon him his degree.

It was a touching moment for this family, and a heartwarming story that was shared all across the country.

Camden died later that night.

Now, as families get ready for Christmas, the folks over at 1075 KZL were getting ready to bring a little extra light to the lives of the Dillard family.

While the family was out at breakfast Thursday morning, Santa and his elves filled the Dillard home with gifts, courtesy of Jared and Katie’s Breaking and Entering Christmas.

When Christina Dillard and her three kids walked in the door, they had an experience they won’t soon forget.

