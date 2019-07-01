NC family’s home with 4 young children inside riddled with 16 bullets

The couple’s four children were inside the house at the time of the shooting (Family photo via WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It sounded like fireworks – but that popping noise ringing out late on Monday night was not celebratory.

Charles Morgan says he and his wife and their four kids, under the age of 6, heard those pops near their home, then they suddenly realized bullets were coming into and flying through their house.

Morgan says he and his family are very close and stick together. They believe the attack on their house was a case of mistaken home identity – that the shooter was coming after someone else.

The children are 1, 2, 5 and 6 years old.

Dad says it was being with his 2-year-old for bedtime that might have saved him.

“He saved my life because at the same time I was going to get a drink of water and he grabbed my leg and I laid back down with him,” said Charles Morgan.

Charles Morgan lives for his four young kids and beautiful wife Paris.

“When I go out you will see me with my wife and kids all the time,” said Morgan. “They are my everything.”

When 2-year-old Quincy wanted more cuddles before bedtime, dad was happy to stay.

Then he heard a strange sound.

″I looked out my son’s window and saw the orange flame and thought it was someone shooting off fireworks,” said Morgan.

Those shots were bullets firing directly into the Morgan family home.

“The cops came down, turned the lights on and my heart dropped, like my kids could have been hit, my wife, anything,” said Morgan. “I don’t know if they were looking for someone else but they obviously got the wrong people.”

Morgan says they found 16 bullet holes through the window of the living room, bedroom and schoolroom where Paris homeschools the kids.

“She’s a strong lady so to see her break down and cry, it hurt me but I couldn’t let her see me cry,” said Morgan.

Now Charles has a message to whoever did this.

“When you decided to do this we had four kids in this house and the bullets that went through my master bedroom had my wife and my youngest kid in it,” said Morgan.

Charles rolled out of their driveway to take his family to a hotel for safety, days later taking even more drastic measures to have them out of state, staying with relatives.

It’s a temporary solution but Charles feels stuck like he can’t go home.

“How are we supposed to feel safe and get back to our normal lives?” asked Morgan.

We contacted CMPD to ask if they have any updates in this case, suspects or arrests, and they said they had nothing new to share.

A GoFundMe was created for anyone who would like to donate to help the family.

If you know anything about who may have done this to the Morgan family, call CMPD or Crime Stoppers.

