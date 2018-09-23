NC farmers reflect on crop losses from Hurricane Florence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A customer at the State Farmers Market on Saturday. Photo by Derrick Lewis/CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - As the sun rises at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh this weekend, farmers are preparing their crops to be sold.

But, many of them are facing setbacks.

“Very, very disappointing,” said Julian Howell, the manager of Howell Brothers Farms. “But, we’re hoping to salvage the year.”

Flooding from Hurricane Florence has damaged millions of dollars worth of crops. Howell says the business loss at least $300,000.

“It always impacts this time of year,” he said. “It seems like every year, I was here for Matthew as well, just a couple years back, and it was devastating.”

The situation is remarkable to consumers like Bernice Taylor.

“It breaks me to my heart,” she said. “I put myself in their position, losing everything, having to start all over again, and sometimes you can’t.”

Taylor was at the market shopping for vegetables. She has some concerns about farmers recovering from Hurricane Florence.

“It’s going to be hard,” Taylor said. “I can’t even think about how.”

Agriculture and food experts at North Carolina State University say the actual amount of loss in crops and revenue won't be known for months, but the damage will be hundreds of millions of dollars.

“It’s just one of those tough years that you have to work through,” Howell said. “Now, some years you have a gain, and some years you’re going to have a loss, that’s just where we’re at this year.”

Governor Roy Cooper and lawmakers want to help. They are working to plan a special session to help the farmers.