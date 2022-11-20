WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A father is taking matters into his own hands to improve his child’s behavior in school.

He’s asking other parents with kids in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system to do the same. This week, the father spent multiple days in class with his son to make sure he’s treating teachers with respect.

He made a post on Facebook about the experience that got more than 4,000 shares.

Corey Johnson got his son’s report card, which showed mostly Fs and teacher comments that said the bad grades are a reflection of his effort and behavior. For the past three days, Johnson has walked his son, who is an eighth grader, to classes and sat in with him to monitor his actions. What the dad saw surprised him, and he wants to bring awareness to what teachers are dealing with.

“Parents, we’ve got to push them,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to get involved. It’s not up to these administrators to make our kids come to school and show respect. It’s not up to these teachers. It’s up to us.”

Johnson’s post on Facebook describes his time sitting in an eighth-grade classroom at Northwest Middle School in Winston-Salem. The post reads in part: “the blatant disrespect our kids are showing the teachers is ridiculous.”

He details the cussing and back-talking he heard as educators tried to do their jobs. His son is one of those kids misbehaving.

“I would’ve never thought my son would be in there,” he said. “He doesn’t do that at home. And he knows better.”

When Johnson found out about the bad grades and behavior, he took immediate action, walking hand-in-hand with his son through the front doors of the middle school to each class.

“If we don’t tame them right now, we don’t have any chance for what they’re going to be exposed to when they get to high school,” he said.

The dad wants to save his son from the path he chose when he was that age.

“Go to school,” Johnson said. “Be better than me. Get an education. Get a higher paying job than me. You can do it. All you’ve got to do is try.”

He’ll continue coming to the school and observing as long as it takes.

“I will be up there Monday morning,” he said. “I’m not done. I’m not going to stop until I feel like I can trust my son. From the time he leaves my house until the time he gets back to my house, he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do in my presence.”

Johnson said he’s working to schedule a meeting with the district’s superintendent. He wants to discuss ways parents can get involved and how they can help these teachers, who are stretched thin.

Until then, he’s asking parents to have conversations with their kids about respect.