NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Red Springs man could face life in prison after he was busted on multiple illegal drug charges, as well as possession of firearms by a felon, the Department of Justice said.

According to court records and evidence at a trial, Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, was under investigation for a shooting at Thunder Valley Racetrack in Robeson County by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives obtained a warrant for this investigation for Henderson’s house, and during its execution, discovered multiple guns, multiple drugs and videos of other crimes.

The DOJ said three detectives observed “Henderson in the front yard as he threw a black handgun underneath a parked car” when they arrived to exercise the search warrant. They also said they saw bags of drugs they later identified as crack and cocaine.

Following the occurrence, the DOJ said investigators continued investigating Henderson’s home.

Inside the home detectives found two stolen handguns, an AR-15-style rifle, drug distribution materials, videos showing drug deals, as well as more crack and cocaine.

“Additional evidence revealed videos of Henderson at the house in the days leading up to execution of the search warrant,” the DOJ report said. “In these videos, Henderson conducted drug deals at the house on seven different occasions, most often while armed with a handgun.”

The report continued, “The videos also showed Henderson possessing multiple handguns, sometimes two at one time, and pointing a loaded AR-15 style rifle at vehicles in the roadway that were approaching the house at night.”

Investigators confirmed all weapons were seized, and all of those seized were still loaded.

In 2005, Henderson was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the eastern part of the state. Due to those charges, and these new ones, he faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years up to life imprisonment, the DOJ said. If it is found he is an Armed Career criminal, those 10 years could be upped to 25, the release also said.