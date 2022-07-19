GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Kannapolis man will spend 10 years in prison with three more years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of firearm by felon and having multiple drugs on his person, the Department of Justice said.

Court documents said Kannapolis police spotted Gerrell Laquan McRae, 39, out walking when he had an active warrant out for his arrest. Officers said he tried to flee, but was eventually caught and searched.

Upon a search, police found a loaded .32 caliber pistol as well as methamphetamine and heroin.

“This offense repeated similar conduct from a few months earlier,” the DOJ report said. “On January 6, 2021, McRae was walking down the street in Kannapolis, when two Kannapolis Police Department officers recognized him and knew he had an outstanding warrant for arrest. One officer activated blue lights and siren to get McRae to stop walking, but McRae ignored it and began to run.”

The report said two officers eventually caught him behind a residence and found a gun and heroin in his possession.

The DOJ said McRae’s most recent guilty charge came on April 7.