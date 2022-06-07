LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lumberton man was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Edward Shaquille Alford, 29, was indicted in July with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In Feb. 2021, investigators with the Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Lumberton.

Investigators found a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber firearm with an extended magazine in Alford’s room he was staying in.

In March, Alford pleaded guilty to one of those counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Alford then posted bond on state charges but was arrested again on firearm charges in May 2021 when police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Alford. He fled from the traffic stop allowing an AR-15 to be removed from the driver’s side door.

Alford previously sustained multiple state felony convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a prior conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Following Alford’s release from prison, police said he will have three years of supervised release.