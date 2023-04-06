NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina felon who sold undercover federal agents an illegal machine gun, cocaine and other weapons will spend more than 10 years in prison, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Devonte Lewis of the Brunswick County town of Navassa received his 130-month sentence from District Judge Louise W. Flanagan.

He pleaded guilty in December to charges of possession of a firearm not registered with the national registry, possession of a firearm by a felon, distribution of a quantity of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors say that between Nov. 16, 2021, and Dec. 10 of that year, Lewis sold an undercover agent a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, a 50-round drum, two rifles — including one that was stolen — a Glock 45 handgun and a device that converts a Glock 9mm semiautomatic weapon to a fully functioning machine gun.

Lewis also sold the agent cocaine at least twice, and was armed on one of those occasions, prosecutors said.