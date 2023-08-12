MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in North Carolina are searching for a felon they say killed a mother in a shooting into a car and injured a man in the same shooting.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road near Purnell Swett High School between Maxton and Pembroke, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported as two people shot.

​Upon the arrival of deputies, Brooke Dial, 38, of Pembroke, and Cedric Locklear, 32, of Rowland were found shot, the news release said.

Dial died at the scene, according to deputies. Locklear was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Dial leaves behind one son, according to friends on social media.

Brandon Keith Locklear, 31, of Lumberton is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle resulting in serious injury, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.