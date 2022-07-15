CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is being charged following allegations of threats of harm against two people.

According to the CMPD, Candyce Sellars was charged with two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats. She turned herself into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center just before 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Investigators said a victim called 911 on Wednesday, July 13, and officers responded.

The victim said she was threatened with bodily harm by a known suspect.

During the investigation, officers learned of a second victim who also reported being threatened with bodily harm by the same known suspect.

It was later determined that the suspect was Officer Sellars.

A patrol supervisor immediately notified CMPD Internal Affairs who began an internal investigation into Sellars. Sellars, who has been employed with CMPD since April 2015 will remain on administrative assignment until an outcome is reached.

The case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call CMPD at (704) 336-2790.