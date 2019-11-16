NC ferry system cuts 6 of 7 routes as storm batters NC coast

1  of  2
by: WECT

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has suspended ferry operations for six of its seven routes Saturday.

Because of the inclement weather forecasted along the NC coast, transportation leaders suspended ferry routes for the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry starting at 8 a.m.

The Aurora-Bayview ferry is the only route continuing to run on a normal schedule. 

Officials said the weather will present hazardous conditions for the ferries along the coast. NCDOT will monitor the weather and determine when operations can resume, authorities said.

