RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local filmmaker’s new true crime documentary is set to make big waves on the small screen.

Cynthia Hill is behind the new HBO series Burden of Proof.

It tells the chilling story of Jennifer Pandos. The 15-year-old disappeared back in 1987. Decades later her brother,

Stephen is on a hunt to figure out the truth of her disappearance.

“Stephen, who is the brother, he reached out to me in 2015 and he was looking for answers. He didn’t know what happened to her and he had been led to believe that his parents may have some involvement in her disappearance,” said Hill.

She worked on the film for over seven years.

“It was a cold case when we started and it became active about 3 years into filming and so that is one of the reasons why it took us so long,” said Hill. “But what i think is really interesting for an audience is for them to really see this one man’s quest to find answers.”

This isn’t Hill’s first big series to hit the small screen.

The North Carolina native’s career has spanned decades and it all started right here in her home state.

“I actually went to pharmacy school at UNC and so when I was there, I happened to run into a film crew from L.A. that was doing an episode of Rescue 911, so I developed friendships with folks on this crew,” said Hill.

With this new film, she’s hoping to generate more interest in Pandos’ case in hopes that someone comes forward with more information.

“This young lady she did not just disappear into thin air. Somebody knows what happened to her,” said Hill.

Burden of Proof airs tonight at 9. You can watch on HBO or on their streaming platform Max.