NC fire officials recognize man who responded to fiery crash, saved woman’s life

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 on Monday recognized a man who stepped up and helped rescue a person trapped inside a vehicle that was on fire.

On Feb. 6, crews responded to a crash near the 4300 block of East 10th Street. A fire broke out in a vehicle where a person was trapped.

Officials said Temonn Edwards took action and used two fire extinguishers on the burning vehicle.

“His outstanding actions helped save the lives of the car crash victims. Without his intervention, they may not have survived,” Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said.

A ceremony was held on Monday where Edwards was presented a certificate of recognition.

“Lend a hand when you can,” Edwards said. “Doesn’t matter how big or how small that hand may be.”

Edwards said he was driving along that day when he came upon the accident. He had his own baby was in the backseat.

“When I first pulled up they were pulling a baby out of the backseat,” Edwards said. “Being a parent, I understand that that baby has got a parent. I was pulling over to help.”

He said he saw the woman stuck in her car just after it caught on fire.

“I ran inside the nearby furniture store, started through the store, got a fire extinguisher off the wall, ran back out to the fire,” Edwards said.

He did that two more times, containing the flames until rescue crews arrived.

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter, but I didn’t really think I had it in me to kind of, you know what I’m saying, go towards danger or run towards danger and help out,” Edwards said.

Greenville Fire Chief Eric Griffin said things could have turned out much worse if it were not for Edwards’ help.

“People were calling me a hero I don’t really feel like that,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t really matter what race, religion, color none of that like we’re all people. People should help people.”

Edwards said he has not contacted the woman he saved but hopes they can meet someday.