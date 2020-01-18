NC firefighter cited after tanker flips when water shifts, officials say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A fire truck was destroyed and a firefighter was cited when it flipped and went off a road in Pitt County on Friday.

Staton House Fire and Rescue Department said the road’s shoulder was soft when the tanker truck rounded a curve and went off the road.

Trooper Michael Potter told WITN that water inside the tanker then shifted, causing the tanker to overturn.

The driver did not need any medical attention after the crash which happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Memorial Drive at Staton Road.

Officials said most of the equipment was salvaged but the truck is a total loss.

“This is a huge blow,” Doug White of Staton House Fire Department told WNCT about the loss of the truck.

WITN reported that Firefighter Christopher Naylor was cited for failure to maintain lane control.

Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

WNCT-TV contributed to this report

