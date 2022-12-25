ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield firefighter is dead after a Christmas Day vehicle crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just after 9 a.m. on Christmas, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Bethany Road near Shepard Road in Rockingham County.

Investigators say that Matthew Scott Hall, 31, of Madison, was traveling southwest on Bethany Road in a 2007 Chevrolet truck. Hall crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway to the left down an embankment, and struck a tree.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. It is not known what caused him to drive off the road and speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash.

Investigators also say that Hall had been missing since late Friday night. Hall’s Chevrolet truck was found by another driver down a ravine on Bethany Road at around 8:30 a.m. on Christmas.

Hall was a career firefighter in Guilford County with the Summerfield Fire Department and was also the Assistant Chief with Madison Rescue Squad.