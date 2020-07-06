NC firefighter hit by car 4 months ago is released from hospital, given escort home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maegan Speciale, a Pamlico firefighter injured after being hit by a car in early March came home Monday.

Maegan Speciale in a photo from Aurora Fire Department

A group of trucks left for Raleigh and escorted Speciale home Monday – and more vehicles joined in later on.

“After 124 days and 5 different hospital visits, Maegan has finally made it home!!! It was amazing to see her step out of the truck and walk to the house,” Aurora Fire Department officials said.

Speciale was in the intensive care at Vidant Health for part of her stay.

She was hit in early March while directing traffic at an emergency scene in Beaufort County.

“She still has some therapy to do but for now we are beside ourselves with happiness that she is finally coming home. Thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers for her and her family. Without them, we may not be having this homecoming,” Aurora Fire Department officials said earlier Monday.

Speciale returned home to a group of firefighters surrounding her on Monday.

“It’s been a great day having her walk through the group of fellow firefighters who lined the driveway. This is definitely a family and if anyone ever had a doubt, this shows the truth,” officials said.

Maegan Speciale returning home Monday.

Around 6:11 a.m. on March 5 Pamlico County Fire Department was dispatched to structure fire call with Aurora Fire Department.

While operating the scene on N.C. Highway 306 N near Bergin road, officials said Speciale was providing traffic control to the fire when she was struck by a motor vehicle.

Speciale was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern and later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Officials said, “It is at a time like that we encourage all of our citizens to keep the firefighter and the fire departments involved in their thoughts.”

