Breaking News
NC firefighter trapped, injured after tree falls on truck as he drove to fire station
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  47
Closings
Baptist Grove Church Calvary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools City of Rocky Mount City of Wilson Clayton Town Govt Offices Clinton City Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Public Schools Edgecombe County Schools Envision Science Academy Evangelical House of God Fayetteville State University Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax Co. Govt. Offices Halifax County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Meredith College Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Museum of History Project Enlightenment Raleigh Endoscopy Center Restoration Family Services, Inc Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Rex Wellness Center of Wakefield Rocky Mount Academy Rocky Mount Tar River Transit Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School Torchlight Academy Town of Archer Lodge Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools

NC firefighter trapped, injured after tree falls on truck as he drove to fire station

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina firefighter was injured when a tree blown over by Hurricane Dorian’s winds landed on his pickup truck as he reported to a fire station Thursday night.

The incident happened while a firefighter from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue was driving his personal truck to the Tolarsville station north of Lumberton in Robeson County.

A tree landed on the fireman’s Ram pickup, trapping and injuring him, according to a news release from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

The man’s fellow firefighters, who were dispatched, “arrived on scene, and began extrication and medical care,” fire officials said.

The fireman was freed from the truck and taken to Southeastern Health in Lumberton, officials said.

“Please keep one of our firefighters in your thoughts and prayers,” Northwood’s officials said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc. and Robeson County EMS assisted in the incident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss