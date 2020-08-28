NC firefighters returning home 1 day after joining Hurricane Laura rescue effort in Louisiana

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro’s heroes are on their way back after going to Louisiana to help with the rescue effort amid Hurricane Laura.

At about 6 a.m. Thursday, 20 members of Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team hit the road as part of a joint effort between Greensboro and Charlotte fire departments.

GFD said they planned to use boats and other equipment to rescue people from homes and help people who are stranded by the floodwaters in precarious locations. The Charlotte firefighters focused on urban search and rescue.

The firefighters expected to be on deployment for up to 15 days. Instead, they’re making their way back just a day later.

The team will arrive back in Greensboro on Friday after they were demobilized Thursday night.

“Louisiana Emergency Management officials contacted North Carolina Emergency Management Thursday evening to inform them that the storm surge and water damage was less than anticipated,” the Greensboro Fire Department said in a news release. “Fortunately, forward planning efforts had adequately staffed resources in Baton Rouge, LA to mitigate any emergencies and damage that occurred from Hurricane Laura.”

