RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old is charged after failing to yield right-of-way to a firetruck on its way to an emergency, causing an accident, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At about 5:49 p.m. Saturday, troopers said they were called to the intersection of US-220 Business and New Salem Road in Randolph County in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said a firetruck had hit two utility poles and overturned.

Troopers said the incident started when 18-year-old James Jackson Luther, of Randleman, was stopped at a stop sign in a 2004 Ford pickup on New Salem Road facing west.

The firetruck, driven by 38-year-old Level Cross Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Jason Kirby Long, of Greensboro, was heading south on US-220 Business on its way to assist with an emergency call, according to the NCSHP.

Investigators said Luther failed to yield the right of way and attempted to make a left turn, crossing into the path of the firetruck.

They said he then swerved to avoid hitting the firetruck and ran off the road to the left.

Long braked to avoid hitting Luther, lost control of the firetruck and ran off the road to the right, according to the NCSHP.

Troopers said the firetruck hit a utility pole, overturned on its left side, and collided with an additional pole.

They said Long sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Greensboro.

Luther was not hurt, according to troopers.

They said he was charged with a yield violation in connection to the crash.

Troopers said all lanes of US-220 Business and New Salem Road were closed while they investigated.