NC first responders, National Guardsmen sending help and supplies to coast

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders, supplies, and equipment are headed to hard-hit Ocracoke. State officials said 800 people chose to ride out Hurricane Dorian there, that’s despite warnings to leave.

Maria Holt, the owner of the Moonraker Tea Shop on Okracoke, took a video of the flooding Friday morning.

“It came in like a wrecking ball. It was just like the winds picked up like suddenly and dramatically and that’s when the water started coming in,” Holt said.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of their aerial tour of the destruction to Facebook. It showed many homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.

“The damage seems to be mostly on the sound side of the island. That’s where a lot of the houses experienced severe flooding,” Holt said.

Teams with NC HART, which is comprised of the NC National Guard, firefighters, and Emergency Management officials are stepping in to help.

“These guys will be going out there and basically searching house to house trying to help out and ascertain any property damage,” Jay Ogden, NC HART said.

First responders said they are concerned people may need medical attention or help getting out. The Kinston Regional Jetport became a staging area for their missions.

“It’s a tremendous honor to try and serve the community any way that you can,” Ogden said.

