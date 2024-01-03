RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From the sneezing and coughing you’ve likely heard around your workplace or home, it should come as no surprise that North Carolina is in the throes of flu season. Along with it, there are a slew of other respiratory illnesses seeing a rise in the state, including COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The latest update from the NC Department of Health and Human Services shows the number of hospital admissions and emergency room visits for the flu are up across the state to the highest levels seen since at least December 2022.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT VISITS FOR RESPIRATORY VIRUSES

Graph updated on Jan. 3, 2023 shows the percentage of NC emergency department visits with symptoms or a diagnosis of a particular respiratory virus. (NCDHHS)

In the last week of respiratory illness data for the week of Dec. 24-30, 22.2% of all emergency room visits had symptoms of a respiratory virus. This represents an increase of 0.5% from the week prior, the NCDHSS said.

As for total counts of hospital admissions for the flu and COVID—1,055 of NC’s hospital admissions in the past week were attributed to the flu while 923 were due to COVID. This is a jump of a few hundred for each virus as the prior week’s flu and COVID admissions were 722 and 710, respectively.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

A graph updated Jan. 3 shows weekly hospital admissions for patients with COVID-19 in blue and for the flu in green. (NCDHHS)

The state also monitors wastewater for COVID-19 virus particles. In the past week, there was a rise in these as well.

An average of 44.3 million particles per person were found in wastewater samples statewide—an increase from 40.9 million the week before.

The NCDHHS is also monitoring the amount of flu deaths so far this season. Data for the week ending in Dec. 30 is not yet available, but 30 total flu deaths in NC were reported as of Dec. 23.