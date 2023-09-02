CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lottery ticket buyer hit a $1.2 million jackpot Friday with a ticket bought at a North Carolina grocery store.

The ticket was for the Friday Cash 5 drawing — and won the jackpot that was the first to exceed $1 million since November, according to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery Officials.

The winner bought the $1 ticket at the Food Lion at 8010 Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte.

To hit the jackpot, the winning ticket managed to match all five numbers in Friday’s Cash 5 drawing, lottery officials said.

The record Cash 5 jackpot stands at $2.1 million and was won in April 2021.

Since the jackpot was won Friday, Saturday’s jackpot resets to $100,000.

The winner of Friday’s jackpot has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.