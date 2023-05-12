GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Target launches a new outdoor collection this weekend designed by a celebrity from the Piedmont Triad in North Carolina.

Tabitha Brown returned to the Triad to show off the line to her hometown before it hits store shelves.

Brown grew up in Eden, North Carolina, and lived in Greensboro for five years before moving to California to pursue a career in entertainment.

The 44-year-old finally hit it big when a video of her eating a Whole Foods B-L-T sandwich went viral.

Brown’s career has skyrocketed over the past five years. She hosts a show on Food Network, and produces and hosts a kids’ show called “Tab Time.”

She is writing her second book, creating a spice line for McCormick seasonings and promoting her fourth line for Target.