NC Forest Service’s annual seedling sale begins Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re looking to plant trees on your property then now is the time to do it.

Loblolly pine trees (Photo by Yvonne Helton)

Beginning Wednesday, the North Carolina Forest Service (NCFS) is accepting tree seedling orders as part of its annual sale.

The NCFS Nursey Program makes available seedlings for close to 50 species of hardwoods, conifers, and native understory plants every year. Some of the seedlings available include eastern and Carolina hemlock, plus a selection of “genetically improved third cycle loblolly pine seedlings,” according to a news release from the NCFS.

Species of longleaf pine, shortleaf pine, white pine and others are also available in genetically modified stock. According to the NCFS, genetically modified seedlings “offer better volume growth, form, disease resistance, straightness, and other characteristics needed to produce quality forest products.”

“Trees are one of our greatest renewable resources, and these tree seedlings help keep North Carolina beautiful and economically viable,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler in the release. “Tree seedlings and understory plants are available to public and private entities and landowners. Demand for tree seedlings is up, so anyone interested in buying trees is encouraged to order early.”

Hardwoods are sold in quantaties as low as 10 and confiers in quantities as low as 50.

If you’d like to order seedlings, visit this website, call 1-888-NCTREES (1-888-628-7337), or order through the catalog (complete a form and mail to Seedling Coordinator, 762 Claridge Nursery Road, Goldsboro, N.C. 27530).

Seedlings are available for purchase with check, money order, MasterCard, or Visa.