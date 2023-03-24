FORT FISHER, N.C. (WNCN) — Otter lovers have spoken.

Three otter pups at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher received new names with the help of 7,000 online voters.

The aquarium said Gemma (gem and precious stone), Kai (sea, shell, warrior) and Ren (purity, lotus, perfection) received “otterly overwhelming” support from the community and are now the three newest Asian small-clawed otter pups at the aquarium.

People voted during a week-long period to choose the pups’ names that were born on Jan. 31.

“We are so inspired by the thousands of people who have voted to name these new pups. Every moment that we can spend sharing their story is critical to saving this vulnerable species,” said Shannon Anderson, NCAFF, aquarist and lead otter keeper. “We hope that the awareness it brings to everyone who voted will turn into individual conservation action.”

The name recommendations came from aquarium volunteers and honored the pups’ native habitats of Indonesia, the Philippines, southern China, southeast Asia, and southern India.

The aquarium said that Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of the otter species and are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

The population numbers are declining due to residential and commercial development, pollution, climate change, illegal pet trade and poaching.

Gemma is the only girl pup from the litter. The aquarium said she was the first to open her eyes and is the loudest. Kai is a large boy pup and enjoys a good nap. The aquarium said Ren is a boy pup and is the smallest of the litter, but reaches milestones quickly.

Gemma, Kai and Ren live with their parents, Leia and Quincy, along with their sisters Stella, Mae and Seline.

