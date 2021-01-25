NC frontline worker and mom of 2 loses home in fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County nursing assistant working her shift at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro Sunday got an urgent call.

The person on the other line told her the home she shares with her husband and two kids was on fire.

“I couldn’t imagine. Could not imagine being at work and then getting a phone call, ‘hey your house is on fire.’ Could not imagine,” said Joy Ingram, a CNA at Wesley Long Hospital.

It’s a phone call Ingram’s long-time co-worker answered two hours into her shift at Wesley long hospital Sunday night.

Amanda Rhoney came home to her house burned up, belongings charred, clothing saturated and damaged by smoke. Everything inside was destroyed.

“Being an essential worker, working during this pandemic is stressful enough. Especially working in the emergency department,” Ingram stated.

It’s why she wants the community to come together to help a co-worker who is always helping others.

“She’s a great, great co-worker. Any time you need help, she has the answer. If she doesn’t have the answer, she knows somebody who does have the answer,” Ingram explained.

Amanda’s husband and two young children were home but not injured in the fire.

Everyone in the Rhoney family now needs clothes.

“We just want to do what we can, anything that we can,” Ingram said.

Her initial goal is to raise $5,000 to help the family so Amanda can get back where she’s needed in the emergency department.

“Let us help you out. Let us help you do something since she has helped so many people during this pandemic. We need her, and we need to lift this weight off of her shoulders as much as we can,” Ingram said.

To donate to the Rhoney family, click here.

Clothing and shoe sizes:

Gentry (F/10 y/o): youth 16 in pants, large in shirts, 3 1/2 shoe, 34 in bra

Mychal (M/6 y/o): 5T/6T slim pants and will need pants with the adjustable waist band, 12 shoe

Michael: 32×32 pants, large shirt, 9 1/2 shoe

Amanda: 18-20 pants, x-large shirt, 7 1/2 shoe

The children are in-person for school, so they will need school supplies as well.