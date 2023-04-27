ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A fugitive with more than 20 warrants is now facing drug trafficking charges after being arrested on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 42-year-old Ronald Lee Peak of Hendersonville.

Peak had more than 20 open warrants for his arrest on charges out of Henderson, Haywood and Buncombe counties.

During his arrest, Peak was found to be in possession of trafficking quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl and had 3.8 grams of cocaine.

Agents with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged Peak with the following felonies charges:

Trafficking fentanyl

Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school – fentanyl

trafficking methamphetamine

Manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school – methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

Peak is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $1,026,000 bond.