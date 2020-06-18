Live Now
NC fugitive wanted on child rape charges arrested in Arizona

North Carolina news

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A fugitive from North Carolina wanted in a rape case has been arrested in a small Arizona city south of Phoenix.

Eloy police say 41-year-old Enrique Martinez-Garcia was taken into custody June 3 on a felony arrest warrant.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that according to court documents, Martinez-Garcia was wanted by the Winston-Salem Police Department on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and statutory rape.

He’s being held without bond in the Pinal County jail pending an extradition hearing scheduled for Friday.

Prosecutors say that in North Carolina, first-degree rape of a child is a felony that could carry a sentence of 12 years to life in prison without parole. It was unclear Wednesday if Martinez-Garcia has a lawyer yet for his case.

