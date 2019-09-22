NC fugitive who tricked 4 bondsmen is caught after 8-hour standoff

PHOENIX (AP) – A North Carolina fugitive who escaped in eastern Arizona while handcuffed and in the custody of bail bondsmen has been arrested in metro Phoenix.

Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said Saturday that a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Robert Collins Friday night after an eight-hour standoff at a Glendale home.

Officials told KNXV-TV that Collins hid in the attic of a home during part of the standoff.

Clouse said Collins ran away from the bondsmen Sept. 11 when they stopped in Heber about 110 miles east of Phoenix so Collins could use the restroom at a convenience store.

Collins took off running, leaving the four bail bondsmen behind.

Clouse said authorities later located Collins by tracking an iPad stolen in Heber after the escape to metro Phoenix. A vehicle also was stolen from the same residence.

The sheriff’s office says Collins stole a white 2008 Lexus GX7 SUV.

Before the escape, Collins was first apprehended in the Phoenix metro area.

Collins faces burglary, vehicle theft and drug charges in North Carolina, and Clouse said he’ll ask for charges in Arizona.

